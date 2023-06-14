HANNIBAL — Northeast Missouri Humane Society is set to receive a $7,500 grant from Petco Love in support of their lifesaving work for animals.
The Northeast Missouri Humane Society is committed to investing their expertise and resources to further achieve their cause. Their mission is to prevent neglect, abuse, cruelty and overpopulation of domestic animals, to provide a network service to the lost or homeless and to educate the public on problems that matter.
They exist to make a difference. Each year they care for nearly 2,000 homeless pets from the Northeast Missouri. The NEMOHS currently cares for the lost, stray, injured, neglected and unwanted animals in Marion, Ralls, Monroe, Shelby and Lewis counties.
“Our investment in NEMOHS is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently launched Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet image technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”
“As an open-door organization, as well as being a non-profit, we are always very grateful for grants from organizations like Petco Love. We would not be able to survive without opportunities like this,” said Elise Blue, Executive Director.
Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $350 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts.
