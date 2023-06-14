HANNIBAL — Northeast Missouri Humane Society is set to receive a $7,500 grant from Petco Love in support of their lifesaving work for animals.

The Northeast Missouri Humane Society is committed to investing their expertise and resources to further achieve their cause. Their mission is to prevent neglect, abuse, cruelty and overpopulation of domestic animals, to provide a network service to the lost or homeless and to educate the public on problems that matter.

