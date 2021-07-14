PERRY, Mo. — Perry First Baptist Church has served as one of the headquarters for disaster relief as cleanup and recovery efforts began after a destructive storm blew through the town Friday.
The Red Cross along with the Missouri Southern Baptist Disaster Relief arrived in Perry on Saturday and teamed up at the church to assist the city with cleanup and supplies. From hot meals to hot showers and even laundry services, it became a place of refuge for many residents.
Jamie Winterbottom of Moline, Ill., volunteer with the American Red Cross Illinois Region, which also serves several counties in Missouri and Iowa, arrived on Saturday. She, and other volunteers from all over the country provided water and snacks to the community.
“Every disaster is unique, and we are here to help anyone who’s affected,” said Winterbottom. “We can’t do it all but we partner with other wonderful agencies. It takes a large team.”
Part of that team is Ed McVeigh, a volunteer of the Missouri Southern Baptist Disaster Relief. McVeigh from his home near Canton, every day since Saturday to manage the meals served in the church basement twice a day.
McVeigh and his volunteer kitchen staff have been in charge of planning meals, purchasing groceries and cooking it all up to serve the community and volunteer workers. He said in many disaster recoveries the food is purchased out of pocket by the Missouri Southern Baptist Disaster Relief fund, but in this case they are reimbursed by the Red Cross.
“The Red Cross here is top notch and very helpful to us,” he said. “In a disaster like this people just pull together no matter what organization they are from, everyone is here to help and get people through their time of trial.”
Serving both lunch and supper throughout the day, McVeigh said they have been serving more than 400 meals per day. He has been impressed with the generosity of the Perry community as donations have rolled in from all over the area.
“A local farmer donated 50 pounds of hamburger just processed from the locker. It was 90% beef, locker stamped and approved. That is an expense,” he said.
Local businesses have also helped out. MFA Oil furnished a BBQ lunch on Monday at the church and Ralls County Sheriff Brad Stinson had 50 cheeseburger and French fry meals delivered to Perry City Hall donated by Danny’s Auto & Tractor Repair. Hickman’s IGA donated bread and Casey’s donated all of the ice.
Fueling Embers Daycare in Center also showed up Tuesday afternoon to help out the community. Heather Clark, owner and teacher of the daycare, along with five children ranging from 6 to 8-years-old, brought six cases of water to the church to be distributed. Clark said it was a lesson to them in community service.
“We talked about those who have helped, in many different capacities, and how the utility workers are working hard around the clock,” she said. She plans to return with cookies and water to allow the kids to pass them out door-to-door, but this time for safety, they made a drop at the church with yard debris and power lines being down.
Another facet of disaster relief through the Southern Baptists are chain saw crews. These professionally trained volunteers have been going into the streets to clean up fallen trees and limbs, some of which have fallen into cars, houses, and other buildings.
“Disasters like this are overwhelming and people don’t know where to start. Try to imagine yourself as the homeowner and a tree was on your house. Your house and your yard are messed up, and you have no electricity,” McVeigh said. “But then somebody comes to help you. That just takes the pressure off.”
Savannah Miller attends college at Hannibal LaGrange University in Hannibal and is working with the Missouri Southern Baptist Disaster Relief for a summer internship. Seeing people’s faces when help arrives is her favorite part.
“Today we did a lot of chainsaw work getting fallen trees out of yards.” she said. “One couple was having heart problems and they just couldn’t do it on their own.”
The Mark Twain High School football team from Center also contributed to the cleanup working with a chainsaw to break up brush and pick up debris and limbs on Main Street.
Because of the work of the volunteers and the community, the Perry streets are getting back to normal.
Racheal Edwards, has been helping her clean up her son, Nathan Martin’s, property after a large tree fell into his garage Friday night. The backyard, which on Saturday was a jungle of fallen trees and large branches by Tuesday afternoon was cleaned up.
“The yard was covered but now we can see the fire pit,” she said. “First Baptist came and helped out a lot. Somebody came with just the right equipment to drag it all out.”
McVeigh said disaster relief will wrap up before the end of the week before heading to their next location in Colorado for fire recovery.