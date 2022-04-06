Perry gains a new alderman

PERRY, Mo. — The city of Perry gained a new alderman in the Tuesday election.
Sonya Johnston was uncontested in the alderman race for Ward 1.
Johnston has lived in Perry for six years and works at Ed Brown Products. She said she knew she was invested in the city after purchasing a home in Perry last summer.
Jim McIntire, mayor of Perry, said that Johnston will be a good addition to the city of Perry.
“She is very smart and level headed,” he said. “She will be a wonderful addition to the council.”
She enters her elected position with the humility of a new hire. “I want to learn first and then perhaps make suggestions,” she said.
Although she is looking “to do some good” in Perry.
Through her position, Johnston hopes to help the citizens of Perry who are in need learn about the organizations they are eligible for, such as NECAC, Douglass Community Services, VA, etc.
“I would like to designate a Perry satellite office for NEMO organizations to set up on rotation at least once a month,” she said. “Purpose would be to allow residents easier, in-person access to program information/registration so they don’t have to travel to New London, at the closest point, to participate.”
She also wants to develop a better understanding of the construction and remodeling codes, of all aspects, adhered to by Ralls County.
“Do any of the three main towns have enforceable codes to shield citizens from shady contractors? If none currently exist that Perry can easily mirror, the Council would then create a list of advisors for developing the codes deemed necessary for protective measures, for both owners and hired hands,” she said.
As she educates herself in city government, she wants the community to come along for the ride. Johnston said a big part of Perry moving forward is to enlist community involvement in local government, especially young people.
“Not dismissing the older generation whatsoever but we talk about wanting to keep Perry a vibrant place and it’s going to take the next generation to do that,” she said.
Johnston wants to see momentum in a “genuine and authentic way” so that those who have an interest will be compelled to participate.
“I’m not pushing people to do something they normally wouldn’t do but maybe if they had more understanding in how things work and where the town is looking to go, they’d have more of an investment in where they live,” she said.
To promote this kind of growth, Johnston would like the council to explore broader communication attempts to the public, like text messaging. This could help get the word out when meetings are and what issues will be voted on.
Johnston said they will discuss the possible addition of fluoride in the city water at the next council meeting, which will be held on at 6 p.m. April 12 at Perry City Hall.
She encourages the community to attend the council meetings to learn about what is going on in Perry and have input on important issues like this.
“You have to have pride in your town,” she said. “You really do have more of a voice than you realize.”
