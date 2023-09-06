HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Regional Foundation is hosting its annual walk celebrating four-legged friends and helping local cancer survivors and families. The Paws For a Cause walk highlights the important role pets play in the healing and coping process for many patients.
This year’s Paws For a Cause walk will be held Saturday, Sept. 23 at 9 a.m. at the Hannibal Regional Healthy Way Fitness Trail. Grand marshals for the event will be Mary Dunaway, a cancer survivor, along with her golden retriever, Buddy.
