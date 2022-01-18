HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Park Board has been asked to consider approving the increase of many of the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department’s fees.
An increase in fees, should it be approved, will not catch everyone by surprise.
“We have been hinting at it the last couple of years that we will probably be going to have to raise rates,” said Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, during the December meeting of the park board. “We are probably going to have to raise rates across the board. We have not raised rates in a long time.”
Among the fees that will be up for consideration to increase will be those at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center and for the rental of shelters throughout the park system. Because fees at the marina were recently adjusted, they will be spared a further increase, said Dorian.
The raising of rates would only take place to keep the parks and recreation department competitive in the local labor market.
“The reason for it is with the minimum wage continuing to go up,” said Dorian. “None of us want to do it, but you have to stay with the market. With minimum wage going up as much as it has we have to adjust accordingly.”
Even with an increase in rates the Hannibal Aquatic Center will not turn a profit, said Dorian.
“The pool loses lots of money. The issue is most pools don’t make money. It’s the difference between losing money and hemorrhaging money. We are OK, but we have to adjust a little bit,” he said.
