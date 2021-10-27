Paris Ag Teacher wins Teacher of the Year Award

PARIS, Mo — Josh Bondy, agricultural teacher at Paris High School, was recently awarded the Outstanding Rural Teacher of 2021 from the Missouri Association of Rural Education.
Bondy had no idea that he had been nominated for the honor. When Paris R-II District Superintendent Aaron Vitt, looked at him from behind his desk and congratulated him on winning the teacher of the year award, Bondy said he never saw it coming.
“I mean, we talk all of the time, but this was a little different. He pulled me into his office and closed the door and told me to have a seat,” Body said. “I was like, ‘Oh no. What did I do?’”
What Bondy did, and continues to do daily, is teach with a commitment and passion that bubbles over into the lives of all those around him.
“Our school district is the heart of the Paris community. Our heart beats strong thanks to students, teachers, parents and citizens of our town. One common thread that brings them all together is Josh Bondy,” Vitt said. “Students in Mr. Bondy’s class learn the importance of service without even realizing it.”
He is now in his 15th year at Paris High School and also serves as the local FFA chapter adviser and trap shooting team coach and sponsor. To Bondy, his job isn’t a daily grind, it’s his way of life.
Bondy lives his work out daily through an out-of-the-box kind of teaching that brings creativity and community service together. He believes that daily investment in the program is what makes it stand out.
From watering student’s plants on a Sunday to fixing the greenhouse on Christmas, Bondy connects with the program every day. During the 2020 COVID shutdown, Bondy continued to come in to the office daily.
“If you have an animal then you have to feed and water it everyday so that it’s healthy, and that’s what I do with this program to keep it going,” he said. “To get a program to where this one is, you have to feed it every single day.”
In a press release from MARE, parents weighed in with their appreciation of Bondy’s commitment to their kids and the program.
Parents, Jamie and Marie Ebbesmeyer wrote, “Henry Adams said, a teacher affects eternity: he can never tell where his influence stops. This statement is indicative of Mr. Josh Bondy. He is a win-win for our students, staff, district, and the entire Paris community.”
From providing smoke detectors to area homes, donating student raised chickens to the Paris Senior Center, and gifting two nursing home employees with gift cards with funds raised from a student cooked breakfast, Bondy joins teaching with meeting area needs. As they reach out to people around them, students learn to invest in their communities.
Bondy also invests in the lives of students.
Freshman Kennedy Ashenfelter is just starting out with ag and is excited to see what she can accomplish.
“Mr. Bondy has big plans for me so I am excited to see how that goes,” she said. “They want to work with me on public speaking which I struggle with because I get nervous. He is really supportive.”
On Saturday, he and a group of students will attend nationals in Indianapolis with five competing projects. While he is excited about his own win, he is even more excited to see his students win.
“I think next week will be the biggest week of my teaching career,” he said. “Our kids have worked so hard and I am so anxious to get there.”
Senior Morghan Crain has worked with Bondy for two years on her Issues Team and will be at Nationals with him next week. Crain, who originally came from Holliday, said when she was the new girl in school that it was Bondy and the FFA program that brought her out of her shell.
“He pushes us to be the best we can,” she said.
During his time at Paris High, Bondy married his wife, Lauren, and in the nine years since, they have welcomed three daughters, 8-year old Adeline, 5-year old Harper, and 8-month old Blaire.
Bondy doesn’t keep his family and his work separate. Instead he connects them in a way that builds lasting bonds with students and creates lasting memories for his family. Bondy said that the Paris Ag building is a second home to his kids and his students are a second family to them.
“One of the big problems, and especially in Ag education, is teacher burnout,” he said. “So, I am a huge proponent of incorporating your family into your program. We do have to spend time away from our family, and so I think this is evermore important to our kids.”
Bondy also believes his students get a more three dimensional view of him when they get to see him with his family.
“I don’t think school kids get to see teachers as real people,” he said. “I think that’s what makes me different, they get to see me as a real person. This is who I am.”
Bondy said that he couldn’t do it without his own support system. His wife; the Paris High School administration who supports him in his work; his teaching assistant, Audrey Novis; and students’ parents who always stand ready to help him when needed; they are who keep him going.
“I could not be the teacher I am without the community and the support they give me,” he said. “It’s really cool.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.