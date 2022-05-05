PALMYRA, Mo. — When 7-year-old Zeke LaSala was asked what his favorite thing was at the Big Truck Rally, which was hosted by Palmyra Parents as Teachers Tuesday evening, he smiled and pointed to the police car behind him.
Cpl. Sean Baymiller from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office was one of the officers to greet Zeke when he approached the D.A.R.E. table. The sheriff’s office and Palmyra Police Department are regulars at the annual event held in the parking lot of Palmyra High School.
“We just want to be present,” he said. “We let the kids know we are here and that we are just everyday people that they can approach.”
The effort was not wasted on Zeke who said that he wants to be a police officer himself one day.
“I want to be the chief of the police!” he responded with an excited nod
Although Zeke has been to the rally in previous years, his dad said this is probably the first one he will remember, due to missing the last two years due to COVID.
Kathy Nichelson, early childhood coordinator at Palmyra at Palmyra R-I school, said they are glad to return for their 32nd annual Truck Rally.
Parents as Teachers is a parent education program that works with children from birth to five years old. They provide learning activities throughout the year with activity nights and the truck rally is one of the biggest nights of the year.
“We are so thankful for the community coming and bringing our vehicles because these all come into Palmyra. For the kids to see this up close and personal is wonderful,” she said. “It’s a great way to build language and to learn and then to really get to know things up and personal.”
Nichelson was excited this year that UPS and the Palmyra Post Office joined the event for the first time. Old favorites were also back like the Palmyra Fire Department, the ambulance district, and trucks from various companies.
Nichelson said the weather did affect the event, as it was too windy for helicopter to join but several local farmers were able to join due to the rain keeping them from their work.
A favorite part of the event was a swing suspended from a crane, which had a steady line of kids waiting to ride. Bennett Kumm, 6, was all-smiles as he swung from side-to-side.
His first time at the Truck Rally, Bennett said he also was able to ride in the front seat of the small train that took children around the grass patch beside the parking lot.
Bennet said his favorite part of the night was the tractors.
Mark Salter, from the Hannibal Board of Public Works, said the company is a regular Palmyra’s Truck Rally and Big Truck Night in Hannibal, which is also hosted by Parents as Teachers.
Salter said he has a good time handing out candy to the kids and discussing what he does, but there is one question that is most commonly asked.
“They always want to know how tall the truck is,” he said.
