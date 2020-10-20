MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Monroe City softball team is on the precipice of history.
The Panthers travel to take on Marceline in a Class 2 state quarterfinal in Marceline, Mo., on Wednesday, with the winner moving on to face either Penney or Sherwood in the Class 2 semifinals on Saturday. A victory would put Monroe City in the semifinals for the first time in the history of the program.
More than a potent offense or a solid starting pitcher, what’s led Monroe City to this unprecedented position is a focus on enjoying every moment on the diamond.
“From the very beginning it was like hey, let’s play every game as if it was going to be our last because it could have been our last,” Panthers coach Melissa Chinn said. “There have been teams that lost seasons really early because of COVID or lost games. I think that’s just kind of been the mentality, let’s go into it and play every game.
“They’ve put their heart and their soul into every inning they’ve played.”
The passion the Panthers play with has poured onto the scoreboard in the postseason. Monroe City outscored its opponents 20-3 in its two district games, securing its second straight district title last Saturday with an 11-3 victory over rival Palmyra in the Class 2 District 5 championship game.
Those 20 total runs have come off of 30 total hits, including 11 extra-base hits and four home runs.
“We are hitting the ball solid. They are taking good pitches and, my God, they are just cranking them out there,” Chinn said. “They are a very fun team to watch right now.”
Carly Youngblood in particular has swung the hot bat. She had two home runs and was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and four runs scored against Palmyra in the district final, and in the district opener against Highland she was 3 for 4 with a double, a triple and an RBI.
The defense has been solid through the first two postseason games too, with just one error in 14 innings of defense. That’s given Riley Quinn confidence in the circle, as she has 18 strikeouts in two games with only three runs allowed.
“That always makes a pitcher play a little better, knowing that she can throw her game and that her defense is going to back her up,” Chinn said. “All around, all of them are playing very well.”
That’s going to have to continue if Monroe City (19-6) wants to get past Marceline (23-1) and make its first state semifinal.
“They are solid, they can hit, their pitching is pretty stellar,” Chinn said. “We’ve got to put our best game out there for sure.”
The Tigers ride into the state quarterfinals on the heels of a 12-2 victory over Brookfield in the Class 2 District 6 final. They average more than 10 runs scored per game and give up less than two runs per game.
Pitcher Cassi Rodgers threw a complete-game two-hitter with eight strikeouts in the first postseason game for Marceline, and she followed that with five strikeouts and just four hits surrendered in the district final.
Knowing both pitchers are hot and both defenses are solid, Chinn isn’t expecting much action at home plate.
“It’s going to be a pretty low-scoring game,” Chinn said. “Whoever is going to make the least amount of mistakes under pressure will win.”
That’s just the name of the game when a team reaches far into the postseason.
“We are up with the best of the best now,” Chinn said. “If you look at who those final teams are, it’s going to be tough, but it’s also fun. I hope they are enjoying every bit of this because this is what you live for, this is what you play for.”
“I tell you, I’m enjoying it as much as they are, watching them bask in all of this fun.”
And the Panthers want to keep the fun going.
“The girls know what to expect, just from talking to them. They know the scouting report, hopefully we have prepared them as well as we could have for this game,” Chinn said. “They are excited and they think that they can go for it, and that’s a great mentality to have right now.”