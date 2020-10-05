STAFF REPORT
CENTRALIA, Mo. — The Palmyra softball team won two out of three games at the Centralia tournament on Saturday.
The Panthers defeated Mexico 16-13 in a slugfest of a first game. Jazlin Gottman was 4-for-4 with five RBIs and one run scored. Abbey Redd was 3-for-4 with one RBI and three runs scored.
Gottman also earned the win, pitching three innings in relief with four strikeouts and two earned runs. Kennedy Wilson started the game and lasted two innings with three strikeouts and was pulled after allowing two home runs.
“Beginning of the day, it was cold and wet,” said Palmyra head coach Alexis Van Nostrand. “I’m proud of the girls for overcoming the weather and field conditions and coming out on top. We never quit during this game, it was back and forth the whole game.”
The second game was more of a pitcher’s duel with Palmyra defeating Macon 4-1. The big difference in the game was a three-run home run in the fourth inning from Palmyra’s Haley Kroeger.
Panthers pitcher Lydia Althoff earned the win after pitching six innings with eight strikeouts; while allowing only two hits, three walks and one unearned run.
“Lydia pitched a phenomenal game,” Van Nostrand said. “She kept Macon off-balance with her changeup and our defense made plays behind her. We capitalized on their fielding mistakes and came out on top.”
Palmyra did not have the same luck in the tournament championship game against Hallsville, losing 18-4 in five innings. Hallsville put up 12 runs in the second inning to put the game out of reach.
“Not our best outing,” Van Nostrand said. “We sat around for three hours waiting for the championship game and it hurt us in the long run. We came out flat and couldn’t recover from the hole we dug ourselves.”
Palmyra is an even 9-9 after Saturday’s tournament. The Panthers play at Troy Buchanan on Wednesday.