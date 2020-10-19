STAFF REPORT
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — Palmyra faced one of its toughest challenges all year on Saturday when it faced Summit Christian Academy, squeaking out a 42-35 win.
Palmyra scored two touchdowns in less than two minutes late in the first quarter. Quarterback Brody Lehenbauer threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Abe Haerr for the first touchdown, and Hayes Miller ran for an 80-yard touchdown for the second score of the quarter.
Summit Christian quarterback Grayson Sprouse threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Lucas Eckles to narrow Palmyra’s lead to 14-7 right before the end of the first quarter.
Panthers defensive back Collin Arch intercepted a Sprouse pass and returned it for a touchdown int he second quarter. RIght at the end of the first half, Eckles ran for a 80-yard touchdown for Summit Christian.
Summit Christian took a 22-20 lead in the third quarter with Sprouse’s second touchdown pass of the game.
Palmyra regained the lead in the fourth quarter when Miller ran for his second touchdown of the day, a 60-yard run. The Panthers scored four minutes later when Lehenbauer threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Miller.
Panthers running back Ross Arch ran in a 51-yard touchdown with under two minutes remaining in the game to seal the win for Palmyra.
Sprouse would throw two touchdown passes to Griffin Kliewer late in the fourth quarter for Summit Christian.
MIller ran 16 times for 194 yards and two touchdowns, while also catching a touchdown pass. Ross Arch ran 23 times for 154 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Zane Meyers led Palmyra with eight tackles and two interceptions. Collin Arch had 7.5 tackles, one tackle for a loss and two interceptions.
Palmyra (8-0) closes out the regular season this Friday at home against Centralia (7-0).