PALMYRA, Mo. — Members of the Palmyra R-I Board of Education gathered for their regular meeting Tuesday, reviewing the progress of district programs including Early Childhood Special Education, Pre-K and the A+ program.
Michelle Harris and Trina Schindler provided the board with an update on the Early Childhood Special Education and Pre-K programs. Larry Seago reported on the A+ program, noting 66 students graduated in 2021 with A+ distinction, marking a slight increase over the previous year. There are 181 Palmyra High School students currently enrolled in the program.
Kinsey Cissna provided a report on the district’s special education program. She reported the district had satisfied all requirements and purposes set forth by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) in the Individuals with Disabilities in Education Act (IDEA). Currently, 191 student receive services through the program, representing 16% of the student population. During the past five years, the district’s special education program has expanded from 169 students to 191 students.
In other business:
- Principals provided monthly reports on happenings in their respective school buildings.
- Board members discussed details about next year’s school calendar.
- The Board of Education also discussed School Board Recognition Month, which falls on March.
- Board members approved an update to the job description for District Curriculum Director.
