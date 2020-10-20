Members of the Palmyra R-1 Board of Education discussed the Parents as Teachers program and other topics during their regular meeting Oct. 13.
PAT Coordinator Kathy Nicholson talked with board members about the program, which serves 215 families with 280 children during the 2020-2021 school year. PAT completed 1,060 home visits and 247 screenings, and PAT members have identified 88 children who are eligible for Kindergarten for the following school year. During building closures due to the pandemic from spring to June, PAT delivered 135 meals each day to 11 local child care facilities.
In other business:
Principals each presented monthly building reports to the board.
Board members approved the winter sports/activities plan.