HESTER, Mo. — A Palmyra man and a Maywood woman were injured in a Thursday night head-on crash in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway patrol said a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Keenan M. Tobias, 64, of Palmyra, was heading south at 10:25 p.m. on Route A, 1 mile north of Route M, when it crossed the center line and struck head-on a northbound 2014 Ford Explorer driven by Karen J Ransom, 56, of Maywood.
Tobias, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Air Evac to University Hospital with serious injuries. Ransom, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with moderate injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Marion County Ambulance, Lewis County Ambulance, Palmyra Fire Department and Philadelphia Fire Department.
