PALMYRA, Mo. — A Palmyra man suffered moderate injuries after striking a deer while riding his motorcycle early Monday southeast of the city.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Harley Davidson driven by Michael E. Messenger, 49, was heading east at 12 a.m. on Route C three miles southeast of Palmyra when it struck a deer and overturned.
