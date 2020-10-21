Palmyra looks to clinch conference title this Friday

PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra (8-0) will host Centralia (7-0) this Friday with the Clarence Cannon Conference football title on the line.
Centralia won the meeting between the two teams in 2019 by a 10-7 score, but Palmyra has won three out of the past four meetings.
“It is nice to play at home, but I don’t think it matters for this game,” said Palmyra head coach Kevin Miles. “It will be a slobber knocker no matter where it is played at.”
Centralia is coming off a 34-18 win over Macon last week, while Palmyra is fresh off a 42-35 win over Summit Christian Academy.
Palmyra relied on Hayes Miller and Ross Arch offensively last week. Miller ran for 194 yards on 16 carries, while scoring two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.
“Hayes is a piece of the puzzle that we are excited about, but the offensive line has done an outstanding job of opening up holes for him,” Miles said. “His complement of backs have done a good job of keeping defenses on their toes.”
Ross Arch ran 23 times for 154 yards and a touchdown, with Palmyra putting up a total of 365 rushing yards last week against Summit Christian.
“He is a power runner with a great burst of speed that is running really well right now,” Miles said. “He is looking really good right now.”
After missing last week, Palmyra will also have running back Wade Begley available for the Centralia game.
Palmyra quarterback Brody Lehenbauer threw for two touchdown passes last week, one to Miller and one to Abe Haerr. Although Palmyra is primarily a running team, two out of four of Lehenbauer’s completions were for touchdowns against Summit Christian.
“We have to be able to throw the ball to keep defenses on their toes and out of the box,” Miles said. “Brody does a great job of mixing things up and the O-line is blocking well and helping him out.”
Palmyra had to rally back from a 22-20 deficit, scoring a total of 20 points in the fourth quarter to defeat Summit Christian.
Miles said his team fighting back built character, but Palmyra will need to work on playing with a lead as it moves forward. He added that his defense cannot afford to give up big plays to Centralia.
“We will need to be fundamentally sound and do our job,” Miles said. “We will need to be good tacklers and make them snap the ball again.”
Last week, Palmyra came away with three defensive turnovers, which included two interceptions from Zane Meyers and one interception from Collin Arch.
“It was huge,” Miles said. “They did a great job of making the quarterback make mistakes. They just kept making him make the tough throws and we made some huge plays.”