STAFF REPORT
MEXICO, Mo. — A pair of doubles players from Palmyra’s girls tennis team finished first in district play on Monday, which will advance Katy Rindom and Maura Gottman to individual sectionals Saturday in Marshall.
Rindom and Gottman was the No. 1 doubles seed for Palmyra and defeated Mexico and Father Tolton’s No. 1 teams, as well as Mexico’s No. 2 team.
The Palmyra duo of Jaynee Durst and Rylee Ingram defeated Father Tolton’s No. 1 team and lost to Mexico’s No. 2 team. Durst and Ingram earned a third-place finish.
In singles play, Reese Gottman defeated Moberly’s Kris Cruz and lost to Father Tolton’s Sarah Kiefer. Bianca Perkins lost to Mexico’s Katherine Gooch.
Palmyra will play at home on Wednesday for team districts.