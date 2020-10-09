Palmyra crushes Highland

PALMYRA, Mo. — After two weeks of struggling to score points, the Palmyra football team let loose on Friday night.
The Class 2 No. 1 Panthers scored early and often on the way to a 47-6 victory over the Cougars in Clarence Cannon Conference play. Palmyra scored 45 points over the previous two weeks combined, but by halftime on Friday it already had 34 points and 257 total yards of offense.
“Our offense worries a lot of people around here more than it worries me,” Panthers coach Kevin Miles said. “I’m never that guy that worries about that. We played Clark County last week and their defense is good, so I don’t stress that too much because I know our offense will be there when it needs to be.”
It was a bit of unfortunate timing for Highland (3-2) as its first game after two weeks off due to COVID-19 quarantine came against a 7-0 Palmyra team that is preparing for a deep postseason push.
“It was rough for them, hat’s off to them for coming in and battling and competing,” Miles said. “You knew that it was going to be a rough night, but I told our kids they were going to come in and battle and compete and I thought they did really well. For our guys, that’s what we wanted to do. You hate it for Highland just because they had a week of practice in the last two weeks, but that’s kind of how it goes at this time.”
Highland actually took the opening kick off and drove down do the Palmyra 1-yard line, and quarterback Drew Mallett scored on a sweep but the play was called back for a hold. The Cougars attempted the conversion again, but this time Palmyra stood strong.
“We have kind of always been that bend-don’t-break philosophy,” Miles said. “Our kids bowed their back and got stops when we needed to. It’s just what you have to do sometimes, and we hung in and did it.”
Hayes Miller took the first offensive play for the Panthers for a 50-yard gain to flip the field, then a few plays later quarterback Brody Lehenbauer powered across the goal line for a 16-yard touchdown run. An extra point kick from Landyn Smith put the Panthers ahead 7-0.
Another defensive stop and Highland punt gave Palmyra the ball right back, and the Panthers wasted little time with Lehenbauer hooking up with Miller on a 10-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0 in a two-minute span.
Miller ran wild on the Cougars, amassing 111 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight carries and catching three passes for 63 yards and three scores. With running backs Wade Begley and Peyton Timbrook both out due to injury, Miles figured it was a good time to unleash Miller.
“With the few injuries we’ve had, we wanted to showcase him a little bit more again and he was right back where we needed him to be,” Miles said. “I think Hayes will be that guy whenever we need him to be, and he’s fine with his role whatever we need him to be.”
Lehenbauer was close to perfect as well, going 7-for-11 passing for 157 yards and five touchdowns and rushing for 49 yards and a score on seven carries. Begley and Timbrook left holes on the defense in their linebacker spots, but the Panthers defensive line more than made up for it.
Mallett was held to 83 rushing yards on 21 attempts as the Panthers allowed the Cougars just 102 total rushing yards on 39 carries, an average of 2.6 yards per run. Joshua Lickfeld had two sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss, and Weston King also added a tackle for loss for the defensive front.
“When you’ve got Weston and Josh Lickfeld and Brayden Madden and Abe Haerr, those are a bunch of dudes in there,” Miles said. “They are pretty hard to block. They do a good job of creating messes up there.”
Palmyra has an interesting week ahead, as their Week 8 opponent South Shelby had to miss this week due to COVID-19 quarantine and could miss next week as well. The Panthers end the season with a date against Centralia that will likely be for the Clarence Cannon Conference championship, but Miles is mainly focused on his team continuing to improve.
“That’s kind of what our goal is right now, you get to this time of year you’ve just got to keep looking ahead and keep working,” Miles said.