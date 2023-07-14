PALMYRA, Mo. — For the second year in a row, proceeds from the Palmyra Chamber Golf Tournament will be used for a Business Development Grant.
The Palmyra Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications from businesses registered within the city of Palmyra for the Business Development Grant.
Up to a total of $2,500 in matching grant money may be awarded to one or more selected for-profit businesses. All applicants must demonstrate the ability to obtain additional financing from customary lenders.
Grant money will be given to the recipient in the form of reimbursement and will be disbursed only after adequate documentation is submitted. Recipient will be or agree to become a member of the Palmyra Chamber of Commerce.
The selection committee will base awards on Concept & Innovation, Viability, Financials, Sustainability and Economic Impact.
The Palmyra Chamber Business Development Grant Application can be downloaded from the Chamber Member page at www.showmepalmyra.com. Applications are due October 31, 2023.
The Palmyra Chamber of Commerce is an organization of businesses and professionals who are dedicated to helping further the interests of businesses in our area to make Palmyra and the surrounding area a better place to live and work.
