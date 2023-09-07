PALMYRA, Mo. — On Wednesday, Sept. 6 the Palmyra R-1 Board of Education and administrative team held a community meeting regarding the school’s comprehensive school improvement plan (CSIP).
The CSIP plan is broken down into six areas including leadership, effective teaching and learning, collaborative climate and culture, data-based decision making, alignment of standards, curriculum and assessment.
Through the work session the administrative team took community members through each of the CSIP standards and focused on highlights of how they are being implemented within the school district at each building.
The Board and administration then took questions and comments from community members. Communication and difficulties with the school website were brought up. The school district allowed community members to write down comments and determine if they would be interested in participating on the CSIP committee in the future.
Superintendent, Jason Harper went through the five year facilities plan which is part of the CSIP plan. During that time the board of education and Harper discussed the possibility of running a no tax increase bond issue to update facilities. It has not been determined when that would occur, but there are issues at all three buildings that will need addressed in the near future.
The board also approved Delaina Tinker as a PAT Parent Educator.
The next board meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the Palmyra R-1 Board Room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.