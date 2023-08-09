HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Public School District is getting ready for back to school on Aug. 23.
Updated: August 9, 2023 @ 1:02 am
HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Public School District is getting ready for back to school on Aug. 23.
Tuesday morning 25 volunteers participated in a packing party where packed 430 grade specific school supplies into bags.
Andrea Campbell, communications specialists at the Hannibal Public School District, said it's part of the district's first Back to School Fair taking place on Saturday.
“We want our students to be ready and successful in the classroom,” Campbell said. “It's going to be a really fun event with free supplies that our students can take advantage of.”
Campbell said there are multiple organizations in Hannibal that work to get students school supplies. However, since COVID it's been a challenge for the organizations to get the supplies to students who needs them most or students receive them after school starts.
“We wanted to make sure we maximize our resources and get all these organizations together and make it a one stop shop for families,” she said.
Hannibal students in pre-k through 12th grade will be able to enjoy the Back to School Fair. There will be everything from free supplies, free haircuts, giveaways, face painting, games and more.
The event is free thanks to sponsors, donations, the vendors and a Riedel grant.
“The vendors pay a fee to be at the fair and we use the fee to purchase supplies,” Campbell said. “We also applied for and received a $15,000 Riedel grant! That money covered additional supplies and then some.”
The bags packed with supplies on Tuesday are for students who signed up to receive them before school ended. However, vendors who are at the fair will have supplies that any student can take home. Campbell explained that students may have to play a game, but at the end of the fair they will go home with their supplies.
“I think the biggest takeaway from this event will be that everyone feels supported,” she said. “Students will have their supplies and local businesses will know they're making a difference in the community.”
There's also no fear of a student going home empty handed, organizers have three pallets of school supplies in addition to the 30 vendors who will be at the fair.
“We're going to get school supplies to our students,” Campbell said. “We know that working together will help us achieve more, so that's why we're doing this.”
Faculty and staff will also be in attendance volunteering at the event.
“We're really excited as a district to have our students back on district and we want them to know that,” Campbell said. “We want them to come and have fun while they prepare to go back to school.”
The Back to School Fair is from 8-11 a.m. Saturday in the Hannibal Middle School gym from 8-11 a.m. The event is organized by the Hannibal Alliance for Youth Success.
