PERRY, Mo. — A Perry man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Ralls County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the accident occurred at 7 a.m., Oct. 7, on Route B at Lick Creek, 4 miles southwest of Perry.
According to the crash report a 2001 Nissan Pathfinder was being driven north by 48-year-old Richard J. Brandhorst of Perry. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the road where it struck several trees before coming to rest on its side in a creek.
Brandhorst, who was wearing a safety device, was flown to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.