HANIBAL — The Hannibal Police Department said it arrested a person connected with a shooting that left one person injured Tuesday.
Police said officers were called at 12:37 p.m. to the 1600 block of Booker for a report of a person who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Officers were able to find an alleged suspect within minutes of the call and arrest them. A firearm was reportedly recovered. The person was not named.
Th injured person was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment, but police did not provide an update on the person's condition.
Police said the investigation continues.