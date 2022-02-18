HANNIBAL — Jaxon Lay and Greta Welch have been strolling through downtown Hannibal since they first met at 2 years old and were pulled in a wagon by their preschool teacher.
Now, as Hannibal’s official Tom and Becky, Lay and Welch stroll the downtown streets like pros. In full costume, they greet tourists, attend events, and are the faces of Hannibal as the famous young couple.
From racing each other to hand out flyers and trying to be first to say hello, the official Tom and Becky are often just like the ones in the book.
“Tom always holds the door because he is a gentleman — kind of,” said Lay. “But she will rush in, bump me and take my pen and paper.”
“My handwriting is better than his,” Welch shrugged. “I just want to make sure people can read it.’
They do agree that representing Hannibal in the beloved tradition of the Tom and Becky program is an honor.
The heartwarming responses they receive from those they interact with has made the experience even more memorable.
“People come in and they know who you are. They could be from anywhere, but they feel like they know you,” Lay said. “You are a friendly face they can go to and it’s a good feeling to know that they feel like they can trust us.”
“It’s crazy when kids run up to you and know who you are,” Welch agreed. “You are basically a celebrity in their eyes and it feels really strange to say that.”
Melissa Cummins, director of the Tom and Becky program, said that kids who have been involved in the program have gone on to do some great things in life.
“The parents of the crew I have this year have already commented on how much growth they see in their child in their speaking ability and to be comfortable in any situation,” she said. “It’s a really good program for kids and helps them further on in their lives.”
Edie Graupman, Lay’s mom, said his confidence has grown.
“He’s always been quiet and has done his own thing but when he’s in the character of Tom he walks in and owns the room,” she said.
“It’s much easier behind a costume. If I am a Tom then people expect me to walk up and talk to them,” Lay added.
Katy Welch, Greta’s mom, said she has enjoyed watching all of the kids grow as leaders.
“As your kids grow up, you are used to taking the lead. You are the first to talk and are the one who walks in the room and tells them where to go. But now that’s what they do,” Katy Welch said. “It’s been fun to watch them do their thing.”
Greta Welch’s favorite is speaking with the large travel groups that sometimes come through Hannibal.
“I like to talk to huge crowds and converse with them,” she said. “I’ve always been outspoken but it’s developed way more since Becky and made me more confident in doing that.”
Soon their characters will stroll the streets in a new town, the same one where Mark Twain penned the short story he first became famous for, “The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County.”
In May, they will travel to California for the Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee with their moms and Cummins. The celebration takes place in Angels Camp, Ca., and has continued since Mark Twain wrote about it in 1865.
They will jump frogs on the main stage and stroll the grounds and represent Hannibal. The couple will make a lasting impact on the town, as Cummins said they will be assisting the town in creating their own Tom and Becky competition.
Welch hopes to use the opportunity to bring more visitors to Hannibal.
“I think it will be a lot different to go halfway across the country because I won’t be at home and I won’t be in that familiar place. That will push me outside my bubble,” she said. “I think it will boost Hannibal because we will be letting people know about Hannibal and our program.”
“Tom and Becky wouldn’t be scared to go to a different place to explore,” Lay said. “We are going to show them what the culture is like down in Hannibal.”
With a trip across the country and a schedule of events, a challenge is keeping up with the schedule of events. Welch said knowing that the program is only a one year commitment makes it much easier.
They also don’t have to carry the schedule alone.
Tom and Becky finalists, who also attend events and participate in greeting tourists, make it much easier to get everything covered.
Welch said the finalists share almost an equal amount of events with the official couple.
“We have a good communication group amongst all of us parents,” Graupman said. “If something comes up then we know we can rely on somebody else, we have a great group this year and we are appreciative of them.”
Not only do they share events but Graupman said she sees strong friendships forming within the group that she believes will carry on well into the future.
“He goes to private school, so he’s gotten to know those who go to public school and it’s been awesome to see him grow with people that he will be friends with for the rest of his life,” she said.
The Tom finalists are Bennett Baumgardner, Evan Dalton, James Wetton, and Chase Youngwirth. The Becky finalists included Kasey DeStefane, Lucy Gossett, Anna Hall, and Julia Lee.
For those hoping to become the next official couple the work will start next week as signups take place on Tuesday at Hannibal Middle School, St. John’s Lutheran School, Holy Family School and the Mark Twain Museum offices at 120 N. Main Street.
