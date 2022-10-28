HANNIBAL — Hannibal Police Department Officer Shane Grimes woke up to his phone ringing late morning on Wednesday and Chief Jacob Nacke asking him to work a special assignment that afternoon.
He agreed to go although confused by the request since he just got off the night shift only hours ago. The assignment was at Veterans Elementary School to be on standby during an assembly.
Grimes was no stranger at the school, it was a place he came to often to stroll through and protect the building while making connections with students.
What Grimes didn’t realize was the impact he made while he was there, but when his name was called at the assembly to receive the Community Hero Award and he went before a roaring student body, he could see that his time there was not unnoticed.
Grimes is the first to receive the monthly community hero award since the school has started having assemblies again.
Earlier this year, Grimes went into a classroom where a student was extra energetic and struggling to settle down for the classroom. He remembered the child was crawling through a tube when he approached the student.
“I just kind of talked to him and explained to him that it’s OK to feel that way but that you have to focus sometimes. He said he understood,” Grimes said. “I guess it left an impact. I didn’t know that I guess it meant a lot to him and I am so glad it did.”
Vona Heibel, paraprofessional at Veterans Elementary, said that the time Grimes took with the student made a big difference to him. Heibel said the officer shared with him several reasons why it’s important to have a calm body in the classroom and gave him several tips.
Heibel said the student talked about it all day long.
“It really hit home with our student,” she said. “He was like ‘Well if an officer says I can do it, then I can do it.’”
Veterans Elementary Vice Principal Richard Pugh said that Officer Grimes has been a positive influence in the building.
“Officer Grimes has been very helpful and comes through our school and walks around, keeps us safe,” he said. “He talks with our students and has a very calm demeanor. We wanted to give him a hero award because of what he did and because we appreciate everything he’s doing for our students.”
Chief Nacke said the award is a reflection of the dedication of the police department to serve schools and the community.
“It’s a reflection on the officer and our department as a whole on what they do day-in and day-out. We have officers that frequently go into all the schools and today showcases the impact the officers can make on these kids at the schools,” he said. “It doesn’t surprise me and it shows me that what our officers are doing is really a good thing and makes a positive impact.”
Grimes said he was shocked to receive the award and while he didn’t do it for recognition, he was glad to hear it had a lasting effect on the student. As a Hannibal native who has been on the police force force for a little over a year, Grimes enjoys going into the schools.
“I feel like it gives not only teachers and students a peace of mind that we are here and we are keeping an eye on their kids when we know we need to be here,” he said. “It’s just a good experience for everyone and gives that safety and you can see it.”
