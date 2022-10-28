Hannibal Police Officer surprised with the Community Hero Award at Veterans Elementary

Veterans Elementary Vice Principal Richard Pugh presents the Community Hero Award to Officer Shane Grimes of the Hannibal Police Department for his work with students.

 COURIER POST PHOTO / MEG DUNCAN

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Police Department Officer Shane Grimes woke up to his phone ringing late morning on Wednesday and Chief Jacob Nacke asking him to work a special assignment that afternoon.

He agreed to go although confused by the request since he just got off the night shift only hours ago. The assignment was at Veterans Elementary School to be on standby during an assembly.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.