Officer Douglas on being calm in chaos

Officer Joshua Douglas stands in front of the image on the back wall of a room in the Hannibal Police Department. Douglas has been with the department for a little over a year and is working to build community relationships through maintaining a calm and respectful demeanor.

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / MEG DUNCAN

HANNIBAL — When Officer Joshua Douglas arrives on a scene his first goal is to bring calm into chaos.

From telling a stressed out mom to breathe at a traffic stop, to separating parties and listening to both sides at a domestic call, Douglas believes that speaking respectfully and maintaining a calm tone is the best way to handle any situation.

