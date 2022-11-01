Officer Douglas on being calm in chaos

HANNIBAL — When Officer Joshua Douglas arrives on a scene his first goal is to bring calm into chaos.
From telling a stressed out mom to breathe at a traffic stop, to separating parties and listening to both sides at a domestic call, Douglas believes that speaking respectfully and maintaining a calm tone is the best way to handle any situation.
“Even when someone is mad and yelling, I can be stern but calm. Then they realize there is no point in being mad at someone when they are just talking to you in a calm tone of voice,” he said. “They even apologize sometimes.”
Growing up in New York City, Douglas spent his childhood in Brooklyn but spent his summers in Costa Rica where his family originally came from. From relatives spanning New York, Delaware and Massachusetts and across Costa Rica, Honduras and Panama, his culturally diverse background serves as a tool in understanding how to communicate as a police officer.
“I can relate to those who are more erratic because in New York City everyone is more fast-paced and aggressive so it doesn’t throw me off,” he said.
His South American background taught him to be calm and community-minded, and to speak enough Spanish that it has helped him on the job when needed.
Douglas joined the Hannibal Police Department a little more than a year ago after graduating from Culver-Stockton College where he studied criminology and psychology. There, he met Professor Seth McBride, who once work at the Hannibal Police Department and spoke about great opportunities in Hannibal.
Becoming a police officer was always a goal for Douglas and it was due to an encounter in New York where Douglas was stopped by two officers while walking home from a late shift at Wendy’s.
One officer was aggressive in his questioning and assumed he was from a loud party in the area they’d received a phone call about. The second officer took a different approach.
“The secondary officer realized how I was being treated and spoke to me calmly. He spoke to me like a person and then let me go,” he said. “From that incident I learned how to treat others how I would like an officer to treat me.”
Douglas said that maintaining calm and respecting others is a rule he has set for himself and is not affected by how he is treated.
“I have no need to be rude to you. I can still maintain a level of respect to where they are like, `He did put me in my place but at the same time he never used a derogatory term to make me feel a certain way,”’ he said. “Even when people don’t like me, they are often still willing to speak with me because of how I treated them.”
Douglas also said with the current climate toward police officers, he hopes to promote good encounters like he had. Part of this is also reaching out to children in the community when he is not on a call.
From shooting hoops with a group of kids on Warren Barrett Drive to stopping and giving fist-bumps and high-fives, he wants to build relationships.
“One group of kids I will pass by, I will get out and race them. Then when I see them out they will tell me I still owe them a race,” he said. “Or if they are in the area when I am on a call, I can ask them to back up and already have that relationship with them.”
Douglas has been featured interacting with kids on various social media posts from those who have come along and taken pictures or videos, and while he doesn’t mind that, he said he doesn’t do any of that for recognition.
“I don’t speak much about it," he said. "I remember it and they remember it and that’s all I need."
Douglas doesn’t just credit his childhood for everything he is doing and learning. Douglas, who works nights, said that one of his favorite things about the job is having a team to learn from.
“I have coworkers who teach me how to do a traffic stop and positions with the car, how to see indicators that they might be hiding something and more. Also they have taught me that if I need help, then I can feel comfortable asking for it,” he said. “It all starts with me getting here and now gathering pieces of my coworkers.”
Douglas said he is grateful for everything he is learning at the Hannibal Police Department and he hopes to one day earn the rank of a detective or corporal.
“I am taking it one step at a time,” he said.
