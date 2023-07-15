HANNIBAL — Joseph Welch, a respected and now retired Hannibal attorney, has a somewhat secret passion: writing poetry.
“I’ve always enjoyed poetry and enjoyed writing, but over the last four decades I’ve been so busy doing legal writing that I didn’t have time for any other writing.”
Now that has changed. During his retirement, his focus has turned to taking care of his midtown, 7-8 acre wooded acreage adjacent to his home on Country Club Drive, supplying water in a trough for the wildlife, transplanting trees, feeding the birds … and writing.
“Now I have an opportunity to try other kinds of writing that I love.”
He is the author of a newly published book, “Songs of Hannibal,” featuring three autobiographical short stories, about growing up in America’s hometown. “They are pretty funny,” he said.
“They are all family stories, such as torching the car, a rather embarrassing event I caused,” he said. Another is “Why Michael (his younger brother) wears glasses.” That story involves Michael writing an extortion note to Santa Claus.
The book also contains a collection of 40-42 poems that Joseph wrote during the last 40-50 years.
For this book, he gathered together the "odds and ends of poems I had here, there and everywhere. I had more than I realized; they cover a period of more than 50 years.
For this book, he put them in roughly chronological order. “I made a lot of edits; my ideas when I was 18 are different when I’m an old man; it kind of fell together.”
Hannibal’s landscape offers a backdrop for his work. “My primary love of Hannibal is the natural setting: the treetops in winter, cedar trees. My children know trees by leaf and bark, and they know what poison ivy looks like every season of the year. The relative closeness to nature in Hannibal is available to anyone.”
For example, there is Riverview Park. “We used to play there on Sundays; and Lovers Leap is where we watched Halley’s Comet. We got up at 3 a.m. and set up a telescope to watch the comet. In Hannibal, those opportunities are readily available and can be wonderful influences on your life.”
It can begin as simply as taking a walk in River View Park, he said.
He hopes to soon have the books for sale at shops in downtown Hannibal. For now, they are available via Amazon and Kindle. The books are available in paperback, hardcover and in e-book format. Kiefer Press is the publisher. The cover art was produced by Dave and Paula Hirner, d/b/a Flying Squirrel Aerial Optics.
Joseph is husband of Sharon, and father of five grown children and grandfather to 17, the oldest of which just turned 11. During July, all of his children and grandchildren arrived in Hannibal for a joint visit.
Novel writing
For his next adventuring, he is trying his hand at novel writing.
“It is about a young boy striving to be great at something, but not knowing how to go about it, encountering the usual challenges of childhood and set in a very early 1960s early Hannibal setting.
“There is a character I call the Archangel, I won’t give away who it is,” he said. “I think it will be fun for people to read and identify the different businesses and geographical areas and the way life was in that time. There is a generous sprinkling of Mississippi river bluffs, and of course there with be an adolescent love interest.”
In preparing himself for this challenge, “I’m taking numerous courses while I’m writing, it’s a full time commitment, but there are other things that need to be done. I’m limping along in my ways.”
“I am stunned at the level of work it is entailing, it might be a couple of years. I am at 81 pages single spaced,” he said.
“Every one of those poems rewritten 17 times, and I’m sure this novel will be the same way,” he said.
