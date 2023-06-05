OATS Transit receives donation from POET Bioprocessing

OATS Transit received a $2,500 donation from POET Bioprocessing Macon, Mo. Pictured: Trever White, OATS Transit Operations Manager; Scott Tuttle, POET Bioprocessing General Manager; Sheree Webb, OATS Transit Regional Director; and Samantha Ratliff, OATS Transit Operations Manager.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

MACON, Mo. — OATS Transit, a Missouri based non-profit transportation provider, announced it received a $2,500 donation from POET Bioprocessing Macon, MO. In an effort to ensure local residents are provided reliable transportation to get to work and other basic needs.

“We are grateful that companies like POET are dedicated to giving back to the communities where they have facilities,” said Sheree Webb, Regional Director for OATS Transit in Macon. “Partnerships like this allow us to continue our mission of providing safe, caring and reliable transportation.”

