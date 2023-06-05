OATS Transit receives donation from POET Bioprocessing

MACON, Mo. — OATS Transit, a Missouri based non-profit transportation provider, announced it received a $2,500 donation from POET Bioprocessing Macon, MO. In an effort to ensure local residents are provided reliable transportation to get to work and other basic needs.
“We are grateful that companies like POET are dedicated to giving back to the communities where they have facilities,” said Sheree Webb, Regional Director for OATS Transit in Macon. “Partnerships like this allow us to continue our mission of providing safe, caring and reliable transportation.”
“Giving back is core to our community POET’s culture,” said Scott Tuttle, General Manager of POET Bioprocessing in Macon. “That’s what our Community Grant Program is all about — helping those that are working hard to make the world a better place. We’re proud to support OATS and commend what they’re doing to impact lives in our community.”
OATS Transit provides daily service, Monday through Friday, in the City of Macon through a partnership with the City of Macon and the Macon Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, long-distance transportation to Columbia, Kirksville and Moberly is available on a routine basis.
In Macon County, OATS Transit provides more than 8,000 trips annually.
Residents wanting to schedule rides should call the local OATS Transit office at 660-415-0901.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.