MACON, Mo. — OATS Transit announced a new InterCity Express service operating in Northeast Missouri.
The company added several new destinations to its schedule, which are designed to get rural residents into larger towns for goods and services like medical appointments, business and more. These express routes can also connect passengers with other modes of transportation such as Amtrak, airports or other city bus services.
Reservations must be made at least 24 hours in advance, and are made on a first come, first serve basis.
For reservations call 800-654-6287, Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments must be between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Be sure to schedule all the stops you plan to make when you call.
Riders are asked to meet the InterCity Express bus at the established pick-up point. The bus can deviate off the route up to five miles for people who cannot get to the pickup point. Service is open to anyone of any age.
To see the full schedule, go to oatstransit.org/schedules and click on Northeast Missouri Express Routes, or you can click on the county you live in to see other travel options. There are 12 routes total, with eight of them being completely new this summer. Some existed previously but have added additional days of service to accommodate more ride options.
Fares for the InterCity Express routes are $10 for round trip, or $5 for one-way trip, plus $1 for each en-route stop. Fares need to be paid in advance. You can add funds to your account at the same time you schedule your trip, or mail a check, money order or cashier’s check to the OATS Transit office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.