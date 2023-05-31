MACON, Mo. — OATS Transit’s Northeast Region Office announced they will stop accepting payments on their buses effective July 1.
The areas affected by this change include Adair, Clark, Knox, Lewis, Lincoln, Macon, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, Schuyler, Scotland, Shelby and Warren counties in Missouri.
Starting in July, Northeast Region drivers will no longer handle payments from riders. Instead, riders can add funds to their account in advance, and fares will be withdrawn each time a rider rides.
Riders can call 888-875-6287 to add funds to their account, which requires a minimum of $10 each time. Riders can also send personal checks, money orders or cashier’s checks before riding the bus by mail to: OATS Transit, 3006 Jims Road, Macon, MO 63552.
This change is necessary to ensure faster loading times, the safety of our drivers and the convenience of our riders.
Schedules and fare information can be found online at www.oatstransit.org; click on bus schedules tab, then the county you live in. Area residents wanting to schedule rides should call the local office at 660-415-0901.
