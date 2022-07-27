Northeast Missouri Humane Shelter to offer a free vaccine clinic

Northeast Missouri Humane Society will be offering a free vaccination clinic, including the rabies vaccine, for cats and dogs on Aug. 27. Appointments can be made starting Monday. 

HANNIBAL – The Northeast Missouri Humane Shelter will begin taking appointments on Monday for a free vaccination clinic taking place on Aug. 27 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Providing yearly shots for cats and dogs including the rabies vaccination. This includes the rabies shot which will be administered by a veterinarian from the General Veterinary Clinic in Hannibal, as is required by law.

