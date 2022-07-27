Northeast Missouri Humane Shelter to offer a free vaccine clinic

HANNIBAL – The Northeast Missouri Humane Shelter will begin taking appointments on Monday for a free vaccination clinic taking place on Aug. 27 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Providing yearly shots for cats and dogs including the rabies vaccination. This includes the rabies shot which will be administered by a veterinarian from the General Veterinary Clinic in Hannibal, as is required by law.
This will be the second year the shelter hosts the free clinic, and Elise Blue, director of the shelter, said they hope to do it every summer. She stressed the importance of pets receiving their yearly vaccinations.
“Vaccines keep your pets so much healthier,” she said.
Cats receive protection each year from rhinotracheitis, calici and panleukopenia viruses through the Nobivac Feline 1-HCP vaccine. For dogs, the yearly vaccine is commonly referred to as the distemper-parvo vaccine which protects from distemper, hepatitis, parainfluenza, and parvovirus.
Blue specifically discussed the dangerous effects of parvovirus in puppies often wiping out an entire litter. She said it mostly spreads through dogs but it can, on occasion, go through cats and humans.
“Puppies get it and they can’t fight it. It dehydrates them and it’s horrible. It is so contagious that if it’s in your yard then it’s in your yard for at least a year,” she said. “It’s by touch, breath and everything.”
Vaccinations also help with pet retention, which is something the shelter supports as often as possible. When pets become seriously ill, Blue said owners are not always able to care for them physically or financially causing them to abandon them or bring them to the shelter.
She also hopes that the clinic will bring the community in to see the shelter. “One of my goals as stepping into the director position is making us more visible to the public and offering more outreach programs for the public.”
The free clinic is thanks to two grants the shelter recently received.
After Blue applied for it, General Mills chose the shelter as the recipient of the Hometown Giving Grant and the $3,000 will pay for the rabies vaccine and the veterinarian services. The remaining vaccines are funded by the Petco Love grant.
Blue expressed that the shelter is grateful for this support, and they would not be able to provide the clinic for free without these grants or the services being provided by General Veterinary Clinic.
Those interested in scheduling an appointment, starting Monday, can call the shelter at 573-221-9222 or stop by Northeast Missouri Humane Shelter located at 7135 Veterans Rd. in Hannibal. In order to expedite the appointments, those at the shelter encourage pet owners to come to the office to fill out the paperwork before the day of the clinic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.