JACKSONVILLE, Mo. — About 250 people gathered Monday to mark Memorial Day at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, one of six observances at state-operated veterans cemeteries around Missouri.
Jim Nugent, superintendent of the cemetery in Jacksonville, who also oversees all Missouri veterans cemeteries, said that after a Memorial Day ceremony in 2020 that was limited to 25 people because of COVID-19 restrictions, he was pleased to welcome the public back to mark Memorial Day.
“It is just so nice to try to return to a sense of normalcy. We are observing social distancing and conducting the ceremony outside, but I am pleased,” he said about 15 minutes before the ceremony started.
The observance at Jacksonville was shorter than in previous years as the memorial committal shelter, which is open-sided with a roof for services, was closed off, and an American Legion honor guard, which provided a 21-gun salute, was placed at a distance from those attending the observance.
However, one tradition remained. An American flag was placed in front all 2,000-plus headstones in the cemetery, just as is the case for every federal or state veterans’ cemetery in the U.S., its territories and overseas cemeteries that serve as the final resting place for Americans who have fallen on battlefields far from home.
At Arlington National Cemetery, soldiers of the 3rd U.S. Infantry (The Old Guard), placed American flags exactly one boot length in front to more than 400,00 gravestones.
The Missouri Veterans Cemetery at Jacksonville was designed to serve the veterans of Northeast Missouri. The first interment services were held at the Jacksonville facility on Nov. 3, 2003. The cemetery sits on 117 acres of gently rolling hills, including a 10-acre lake. Currently, there are 59 manicured acres encompassing an administration building, maintenance facility, committal shelter for interment services, columbarium wall for placement of cremations, lake with floating fountain, and a walking path with a bridge spanning the lake. There is a carillon tower, which plays a different hymn each hour. There is room on the grounds developed portion of the cemetery has approximately 40,000 burial sites along with the Columbarium that has 800 niches for cremations.
During brief remarks, Nugent said that honoring fallen service members is important for families and the nation.
“I assure you, every day at the Missouri Military Cemetery is Memorial Day,” he said.
After he delivered his remarks, Nugent read the names of 345 soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and Coast Guard members who have been interred in Jacksonville since 2019. The reading of names normally occurs each year but was skipped in 2020.
Across the nation, Memorial Day observances resembled normal times as Arlington National Cemetery reopened to visitors, with an audience in the cemetery’s historic amphitheater for President Joe Biden’s Memorial Day remarks.
The president conducted a traditional wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which on Nov. 11 will mark the 100{sup}th{/sup} anniversary of the burial of an unidentified service member who died during World War I. Later, unknown service members from World War II and the Korean War were interred.