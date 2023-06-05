HANNIBAL — Local McDonald’s restaurants will again celebrate area nurses with the second-annual McDonald’s Nurse Excellence Awards.
Community members can nominate excellent nurses in participating communities. The award will honor nurses who exhibit the ultimate dedication to their patients and go above and beyond to ensure our community is taken care of!
10 nominees will be selected for the 2023 McDonald’s Nurse Excellence Award and will receive a $200 gift card on behalf of their local McDonald’s restaurant.
“When we first launched this program last year, it really took off and the community’s response was overwhelming by nominating nurses throughout the area” said Local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Bob Gilstrap. “We are looking forward to another year of honoring our area nurses for all they do.”
This program gives the opportunity for the community to get involved in showcasing thanks and appreciation for the positive impact healthcare workers make. As well as, supporting local healthcare workers McDonald’s provides extensive support to local Ronald McDonald House Charities chapters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.