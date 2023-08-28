HANNIBAL — Local McDonald’s restaurants will again celebrate area teachers with the launch of the fourth annual McDonald’s Outstanding Educator Awards. Nominations will be accepted online through September 15 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/moeducator23.
Since launching the award program in 2020, locally-owned McDonald’s restaurants have given more than $35,000 in cash and prizes to 185 educators across local communities.
Community members can nominate outstanding teachers in grades K-12. The award honors educators who exhibit the ultimate dedication to their students and goes the extra mile to contribute to the improvement of education.
“Year after year, our local educators amaze the community with their commitment to our children,” said Ashley Orscheln, local McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “We want to hear the stories of local teachers who make a difference every day in the lives of their students so we can help celebrate them!”
Two tiers of prizes will be awarded at random — 45 educators will receive a $100 Visa gift card and five educators will receive a $1000 gift card to use toward their classroom. All winners will receive a 'Best Teacher Ever' coffee mug, Outstanding Educator certificate and McDonald’s food vouchers to “teach it forward” to parents with outstanding students throughout the year.
Orscheln says she is honored to celebrate local educators with this award for a fourth year, especially as teachers are constantly adapting to whatever is thrown at them while ensuring that the children in local communities succeed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.