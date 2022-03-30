QUINCY, Ill. — Nominations for the 20 Under 40 of 2022 are now open.
The Herald-Whig, Hannibal Courier-Post, WGEM, Quincy Chamber of Commerce, Hannibal Chamber of Commerce and Young Professionals of Quincy are seeking nominations through May 6.
Each honoree will be photographed and their accomplishments will be shared in stories throughout a special section published this fall.
The 20 Under 40 section was created by The Herald-Whig in 2007, and is intended not only to inspire readers but also to encourage and show appreciation to those who are doing good work in their fields and in their communities.
When Andrea Campbell was featured last year as a 20 Under 40 recipient, she was humbled and inspired.
Campbell, who is the public relations specialist for the Hannibal School District, was honored for her work in the Hannibal community serving through programs like the United Way of the Mark Twain area, AVENUES and the Hannibal Rotary Club.
“Being in a room with other local leaders who feel the same way — driven to better the region — it was inspiring,” she said.
Bruce Guthrie, president/CEO of Quincy Chamber of Commerce, and McKenzie Disselhorst, executive director of the Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce, agree that young professionals are making a difference in the community and honoring them is an important way to encourage them to continue their great work.
“This is in an important way to recognize the incredible amount of talent we have in this area and all the great things these young people are doing in our community,” said Guthrie. “It shows them that the community cares and gives them a pat on the back, which continues to motivate them.”
“We are really proud to partner with the 20 Under 40 program because it brings recognition to our up and coming leaders,” said Disselhorst. “Not only in our community but the whole area; it’s really important to recognize the people who are doing good work in our region.”
Campbell said she looks forward this year to reading about others who are working in the community and believes she will be inspired once again.
“I cant wait to see who will be recognized this year and celebrate their accomplishments,” said Campbell.
To qualify for the award, candidates must be younger than 40 on Sept. 27, must live within The Herald-Whig and Courier-Post circulation area and previously not have been recognized for this honor.
Nominations may be made by filling out the online form at whig.com/20Under40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.