STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL, Mo. — No injuries were reported in a house fire Saturday afternoon in Hannibal, believed to be accidental as a result of smoking, the Hannibal Fire Department said.
Crews were dispatched to the fire in the 2500 block of Broadway at 1:52 p.m., according to a release from the department. Upon arrival, fire and smoke were reported on the front porch. Four occupants of the home were home at the time but left the building safely.
The structure sustained minor fire damage to the porch and a wall. Crews got the fire under control in roughly 10 minutes and remained for about two hours to conduct salvage and overhaul operations, the release said.
The Hannibal Police Department, Hannibal Board of Public Works, Marion County Ambulance District, Hannibal’s Building Inspectors Office and the Red Cross all assisted at the scene.
The fire department reminds residents to make sure fire alarms are in working order and have proper containers for cigarette butts.