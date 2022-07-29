Newly rebuilt bridge in Ralls County dedicated to veterans

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. — Local veterans now have a reason to travel down one gravel road in Ralls County.
What was formerly known as Indiana Bridge, which is south of Perry and crosses over Lick Creek, officially became “Veterans Bridge” to honor those who have served.
A new sign was unveiled Thursday afternoon by Master Sgt. Andrew Bonsee of the Ralls County Sheriff’s Office and Heather Semkin, of New London, Mo.; both are veterans.
Semkin, the daughter of Junior Muehring, Ralls County Commissioner of the eastern district, was stationed in Kuwait through the Army Reserves from 2008-09. She drove a HEMMT, which is one of the largest trucks in the army, hauling tanks and heavy equipment all over Iraq.
She said that it’s hard to attend a dedication like this without fighting tears.
‘It is so appreciated when people take the time to do something like this and they didn’t have to,” she said. “It just means the world to me.”
John Lake, the Ralls County Commissioner of the Western District, addressed the crowd who gathered before the sign was unveiled.
“We thank all of the veterans in our county. We wouldn’t be here without them and this is fully dedicated to them. We try to shower our veterans with support and we want to continue to do that,” he said.
The idea to dedicate the bridge to veterans came from a conversation presiding commissioner, Wiley Hibbard, had years ago while attending a Sunday morning breakfast at the VFW Post where he was asked when they would replace the dilapidated bridge.
“Because it all started at the VFW post in Perry and we are always looking for ways to honor the veterans, we decided this would be a perfect opportunity,” said Hibbard. “I just want to thank John and Junior for helping out on this.”
Hibbard expressed gratitude to the Regional Council of Governments who assisted the Ralls County Commission on receiving their first Community Block Grant in the amount of $500,000 to build the bridge with an additional $217,000 from the county.
Lake said that access to the bridge brings a layer of safety to the county.
“There’s people that live beyond here and there was no way to get through here, this way we had to go around and so EMS, the fire department, and all those things,” he said.
Lake mentioned their gratitude to Jack Whalen, who owns part of the land where an easement allowed the bridgework to happen there.
Whalen, who is also a veteran, said the trimmed and cleaned-up area beside the new bridge is now unrecognizable from before the work began where trees covered the gate to farmland.
“This opened it up so nicely where our farmers can come in and have 32 feet of gate now and access to the road. The way that everything worked out was amazing,” he said.
Whalen also expressed his gratitude for the bridge workers and said they were a pleasure to work with.
“As far as the bridge, I have mixed emotions because it was old like me,” he joked.
