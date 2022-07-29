Newly rebuilt bridge in Ralls County dedicated to veterans

The newly reconstructed bridge south of Perry in Ralls County, which was once known as Indiana Bridge, was dedicated to area veterans at a dedication ceremony Thursday afternoon. The new sign was unveiled by veterans Heather Semkin, of New London, and Master Sgt. Andrew Bonsee from the Ralls County Sheriff's Office. 

From left, Heather Semkins; Junior Muehring, Ralls County commissioner of the Eastern District; Wiley Hibbard, presiding commissioner; John Lake, Ralls County commissioner of Western District; and Sgt. Andrew Bonsee of Ralls County Sheriff's Office.

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / MEG DUNCAN

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. — Local veterans now have a reason to travel down one gravel road in Ralls County.

What was formerly known as Indiana Bridge, which is south of Perry and crosses over Lick Creek, officially became “Veterans Bridge” to honor those who have served.

