New walking tour book guides a walk through Hannibal history

HANNIBAL – When Dea Hoover was asked to write a book guiding readers on a walking tour of a specific town, Hannibal was one of the first places on her mind.
Hoover is the owner of the tour company Are We There Yet? and through that she has traveled around the world. Hoover said people know about Hannibal wherever she travels.
Born in Hannibal and growing up nearby in Vandalia, Hoover, who now lives in St. Louis, said she didn’t know the international awareness of Hannibal.
“Until I started traveling I had no idea that everyone knows about Hannibal, all over the world from Italy to New Zealand,” she said. “This brought it home to me what it means to be from this region and that is why I chose Hannibal.”
The book is “Hannibal: A Walk Through History” and is published through Reedy Press. The book has seven historical tours from the “Mark Twain Walk” to “Gilded Age Mansions” and a guide through various Hannibal Parks, including in-depth information on the bat caves in Sodalis.
Last Saturday afternoon at the Hannibal Public Library, Hoover presented a round-table discussion of the Hannibal history covered in the book.
Attending the discussion was young Jaiden Higgens who loves to read and regularly attends teen night at the Hannibal Public Library. Hoover said one section of the book is perfect for Jaiden to explore.
“People of your generation need to know about the women in Hannibal,” Hoover told a captivated Jaiden.
Hoover went on to tell the group about several women presented in the tour which includes the famous “Unsinkable Molly Brown first woman in Missouri to vote,
One of those featured is Julia Greeley who is featured at Jim’s Journey: The Huck Finn Freedom Center. Greeley was enslaved in Woodland in Marion County and would have passed through Hannibal to board either a steamboat or train.
Working domestically in Denver after the Civil War, Greeley, an attendee at the Catholic Church, began a ministry helping to feed others although she knew she had to remain anonymous to do so.
“A lot of people came out there to strike gold, so she would do it after dark because she knew that white people would be ashamed to take something from a black woman,” said Hoover. “She had such a reputation that the Franciscan brothers have her up for sainthood.”
Hoover also spoke about Helen Garth who was the first woman on the board of directors for Farmers & Merchants Bank, first located at 201-205 North Main Street. After her husband’s death in 1899, Garth and her daughter donated $25,000 in memory of her husband, John Garth, to build a new Hannibal Free Public Library, which is the first free tax-supported public library in Missouri 1858.
She highlighted Dorcas Hampton, who is also featured in the book by Mary Lou Montgomery “The Notorious Madame Shaw.”
Throughout researching the book Hoover said she received extensive help from Montgomery who was the Hannibal Courier-Post editor-in-chief for many years and continues to write books and articles about local history.
She also received help from Faye Dant who is the founder of Jim’s Journey: The Huck Finn Freedom Center, which is the first African American Museum in Hannibal and the first memorial in America to Huck Finn’s character Jim.
Another source of help was Steve Chou who provided her with many of the historical photos scattered throughout the book, and Henry Sweets, the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum curator.
The Hannibal Public Library also provided help throughout her research.
Hannibal Public Library Director Hallie Yundt Silver that she met Hoover several years ago and was impressed by the interesting questions proposed by Hoover while researching the book.
She also said the book will be a nice addition to the library, and that Hannibal history doesn’t just have to be read but it can also be walked through.
“When you read the history of Hannibal, because we have so many of the historic houses in Hannibal still standing. Even though the whole area downtown has changed, with the historic photos we have, you can still see what was there before,” she said.
“You can imagine what it was like before the streets were paved and imagine what it was like when the pigs came through town on the way to the slaughter houses. You can imagine what it was like when the trees were floating down the river to the lumberyard along Bear Creek. You can still see it,” she added with a smile.
