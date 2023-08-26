HANNIBAL — The American Serenade docked in Hannibal for the first time on Thursday.
The brand new riverboat from American Cruise Lines arrived on the docks at 7:30 a.m. I launched earlier this year, and this was its first cruise north of Memphis.
During a ceremony Mayor Pro Tem Mike Dobson issued a proclamation to the captain and crew of the American Serenade welcoming them to Hannibal for the first time. He also gave them a key to the city letting them know they are always welcomed.
James Lundgren, CEO and Executive Director of the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum gave the ship a copy of "Life on the Mississippi" for its library.
Guests on the Serenade are enjoying a 22-day cruise from New Orleans to Red Wing, Minn.
Hannibal was a stop guests looked forward to. Trey Cook, hotel general manager on the American Serenade, agreed saying Hannibal was one of his favorite stops.
“This itinerary means a lot to me as a Missourian and someone with roots here in Hannibal, but it shows the breathe of cruising done by American Cruise Lines that we’re still growing and that the Mississippi has so much to offer, not only our guests, but to anyone that’s interested in history, the culture and the sites,” Cook said. “I’m really excited to be back.”
While docked in Hannibal tourists were able to choose excursions to go on including: a walk with Mark Twain, exploring Hannibal and Rockcliffe Mansion, Hannibal Local Loop and visiting Mark Twain Cave and Winery.
“The local loop, which is a hop on hop off style transportation, that just takes people around to some of the high points in town. I think in Hannibal it stops off at the Hannibal History Museum and the Boyhood Home,” Cook explained. “It gives guests the opportunity to explore the community at their leisure; which is usually in an exciting town with a lot more going on like Hannibal a really popular choice.”
Cook said the guests can do more than one excursion, as they are planned so multiple run in the morning and afternoon.
Thursday was a joyous occasion for Hannibal according to Dobson.
“We have 50 cruise ships planned for this year and we enjoy having them here,” Dobson said. “Whenever we have tourists in town they help support all our projects, that includes our firefighters, police and roads. They're buying local and paying sales taxes which helps our community.”
Those visiting are from all over as well, one couple traveling as far as Australia.
“With the exception of that couple, this trip happens to be all Americans or people living in the United States, but from all over the country from all different types of backgrounds,” Cook said. “Lots of guests from California, Florida, the Southeast, lots of guests from New York, really all over.”
“It's really interesting whenever we get a cruise ship because we have travelers from all over the world,” Dobson said. “I've been all over the world and everyone knows who Mark Twain is and where Hannibal is thanks to him.”
Many are visiting Hannibal and the other 15 stops on the cruise due to wanting to learn more about history and culture.
“We have very experienced guests that have traveled a lot of the time all over the world and they want to experience the communities and their cultures in their backyards so, it’s cool in this itinerary how the Mississippi has effected the breadth of the nation.” Cook said.
And while Cook typically doesn't leave the ship due to his job, he makes an exception due to his love for Hannibal.
“I try always to get out to Java Jive. It’s one of my favorite coffee shops on the whole river, so I try to make it up there and that gives me a chance to peruse the town for a little bit,” Cook laughed.
