New Ralls County Deputy Coroner sworn in

NEW LONDON, Mo. — Ralls County has a deputy coroner once again.
Austin Simmons was sworn in by Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd last Thursday morning at the courthouse during the biweekly Ralls County Commission meeting.
Simmons will go to calls when Ralls County Coroner Robert Van Winkle is unavailable.
Simmons, who resides in Center with his wife and three daughters, is the owner of Bienhoff Funeral Homes, which has four locations in Vandalia, Center, Perry, and Laddonia.
Simmons also previously served as the deputy coroner for about two years under Denise Goodwin. When Van Winkle took office in 2016, he opted to not have a deputy.
He appointed Simmons last week and said the move to appoint a deputy coroner is another way to ensure full coverage for Ralls County citizens when they need it. He realized he needed help due to the size and makeup of the county.
Ralls County is sparsely populated with small towns spread out between miles of ground. In a county of 10,000 people, the Ralls County Coroner’s most populated area is the Oakwood area in Hannibal.
The job is 24 hours a day and 365 days a year. Van Winkle never knows when he will receive a call, but when he does, he has to go.
“It’s hard to find places in Ralls County, especially at 2 a.m.,” Van Winkle said. “It’s a desolate county and not very many big cities in it.”
With the help of Simmons, Van Winkle said it will allow him to take off when needed. Van Winkle will still receive the calls, but he can send Simmons when he is unable to go.
Simmons said Van Winkle does a great job as coroner and he is glad to be able to assist him in serving Ralls county.
“As his deputy that would add another service to the county,” he said.
The office of the coroner is often mistaken as someone who just arrives at the scene and signs a death certificate, but Van Winkle and Simmons described aspects of the job that many don’t realize.
Coroners don’t just declare a death — they also investigate deaths that have been unsupervised by another official. This gives answers to a grieving family or offers law enforcement important details.
Van Winkle, who has more than 30 years experience in the medical profession serving as a senior biomedical research and development engineer in Colorado, said that unsupervised deaths are on the rise.
“We have been getting some different deaths lately, more accidents and suicides and drug overdoses,” he said. “We need help with that.”
“If someone passes away unexpectedly or God forbid any instance of murder or homicide, it’s the coroner’s job to find the cause of death,” Simmons said. “Not necessarily to find the person who caused the death but to find the cause of death.”
In some cases, they order an autopsy or send a blood sample to test for drugs and alcohol.
In some instances, they will discuss the deceased’s medical history with a physician to help determine possible causes of death and provide reports to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Coroners are also responsible to take over the job of the sheriff if it is vacant and/or the sheriff becomes disqualified.
Van Winkle looks forward to working with Simmons.
“Austin is a fine young man and has a lot going for him. He’s very attentive, and he’s been through this before,” he said.
Van Winkle also expressed appreciation to Ralls County Commissioners Wiley Hibbard, John Lake and Junior Muehring, who approved his request for a deputy.
John Lake, Western District Commissioner, said adding a deputy provides another level of service for the people of Ralls County.
“We are very fortunate that Austin will be working with us all,” he said.
