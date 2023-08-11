CANTON, Mo. — Culver-Stockton College and Hannibal Regional Healthcare System announced a new partnership on Wednesday.
C-SC trustees recently approved the partnership for the creation of a new nursing program.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
CANTON, Mo. — Culver-Stockton College and Hannibal Regional Healthcare System announced a new partnership on Wednesday.
C-SC trustees recently approved the partnership for the creation of a new nursing program.
The new program will combine the educational expertise of C-SC and the clinical learning opportunities of Hannibal Regional to create a new, innovative nursing program.
President of Culver-Stockton College, Dr. Lauren Schellenberger said the first step in creating the new nursing program is hiring a nurse educator.
“Once we get a program director on our faculty we'll be relying heavily on them to define what the program will look like,” Dr. Schellenberger explained. “We do have a traditional BSN program, but we don't know what this new program will look like until we get this new person on board.”
The current nursing degree is a four year degree and is earned through a partnership with Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences in Quincy, Ill.
The new degree will require the nurse educator to work closely with C-SC and Hannibal Regional to determine what the Tri-States nursing needs are when working on creating the program.
With the program being in its early stages it's still to early to tell when it will be open to students to apply. Plus, once the new nursing program is determined it will need to be accredited which can take varying times depending on what the program is.
However, Dr. Schellenberger said the college has already received some inquiries for the nurse educator position. The application for the position goes live on Friday.
Dr. Schellenberger is excited to add another nursing program to C-SC saying that there is a need for more nurses across the U.S. and in the Tri-States.
“Anyone who has had a brush with healthcare knows the nurse shortage is critical,” Dr. Schellenberger said. “We want to help alleviate that.”
CEO and President of Hannibal Regional Healthcare System, Todd Ahrens echoed the statement in a press release.
“We are honored to work with a strong educational institution such as Culver-Stockton to create this new program that can offer expanded educational opportunities to our region, increasing our nursing workforce which is certainly in high-demand,” Ahrens said.
Dr. Schellenberger is excited to have future nursing students work with Hannibal Regional due to its history of innovation and forward thinking in rural healthcare.
As more information about the new nursing program becomes available Dr. Schellenberger said that information will be released by the college.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.