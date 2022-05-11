NEW LONDON, Mo. — A New London woman suffered moderate injuries Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Ralls County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the collision occurred at 12:21 p.m. on U.S. 61, one mile north of New London.
Involved in the mishap was a 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by 74-year-old Marcia D. Powell of New London and a 2017 Mack Truck operated by 37-year-old Dennie M. Lewellen of New London.
According to the accident report the Dodge struck the towed vehicle of the Mack which was stopped in a work zone.
Powell, who was wearing a safety device, was transported by Ralls County ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.