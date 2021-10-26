New London to open a license office

NEW LONDON, Mo. — A New London License Office will soon open in the basement of the Ralls County Courthouse.
The update was provided Monday at the Ralls County Commission meeting.
The new office area beside the University of Missouri Extension is currently under construction by Striker Construction. Part of the remodel is to make it wheelchair accessible, by adding a ramp and repairing the elevator. Carpets will be installed, walls will be added, along with some other changes.
The area opened up after the Road and Bridge Department moved to another location.
After the license office closed in New London some years ago, the commissioners said that they saw a need to bring the services back to the area.
“After the license office across the street from the courthouse closed down, we all knew that we needed a license office in New London. So we reached out to them and the state opened up a bidding procedure...,” said Presiding Commissioner Wiley Hibbard, Presiding Ralls.
Hibbard said the goal is that the new office will be open to the public by Dec. 1.
