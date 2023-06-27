PALMYRA, Mo. — A New London man was injured in a Monday morning crash east of Palmyra.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by Noah D. Tolbert, 38, of New London, was heading east at 7:30 a.m. on Marion County Road 402, 3 miles east of Palmyra, when it traveled off the left side of the road and overturned.
