HANNIBAL — The new president of Hannibal LaGrange University announced a new vision for the school after nine months of challenges for the school.
Robert Matz was appointed president last week and before that served as vice president of academic administration. In a Thursday press conference on campus, he spoke of a bright future with more community involvement.
“Hannibal-LaGrange now also has a balanced and scalable budget. Despite enrollment challenges created by both pandemic and the university’s own acclamation of exigency in the spring, we are positioned to continue not only to continue for one or two semesters but for decades to come,” Matz said.
He spoke about a meeting held two weeks ago involving more than 30 local community businesses and church leaders to begin the process of “refining HLGU’s mission, vision and values through a strategic planning process.”
Matz said the school will soon announce a new refined, clearer and much shorter mission statement and core values.
“While HLGU commitment to its worldview remains unchanged, we recognize that we need to do a better job communicating and amplifying the transformational impact for good we have on this community,” he said.
He said they will have follow-up meetings in the weeks ahead with more feedback.
“As we walk through the more in-depth sessions of our strategic planning process we have invited Corey Mehaffy of the Economic Development Council and McKenzie Disselhorst of the Hannibal Chamber of Commerce here into those sessions,” he said.
Another part of the community outreach will involve the Hannibal Public School District with a new “Pathway for Paras” program. The program addresses the critical teaching shortage in local schools.
Through this program, those working in the school systems as paraeducators or in the classrooms who do not have a teaching certificate or teaching degree can earn a master's degree or teaching certificate.
“This program is unique as course credit can be awarded for the work these individuals are already doing in our schools,’ he said.
The program will launch in January and Matz said approximately 20 have already enrolled.
He also discussed newly launched online degrees in criminal justice, psychology, business, Christian ministry, elementary education and university studies.
Not only have opportunities increased at HLGU but Matz also said campus life is flourishing as well.
“We have seen a resurgence of campus life here and an involvement in campus activities we have here going on right now,” he said. “Participation and involvement in every aspect of campus life has improved.”
He attributed the revived HLGU to the “tireless work of our transitional president Dr. Rodney Harrison, our Board of Trustees, its dedicated faculty, staff and administration and the sacrificial gifts of nearly a hundreds of individuals, local businesses and foundations and churches which love this school.”
He also said the challenges the school faced is exactly what HLGU a great choice for incoming students.
“There are few places you can go and be shaped by a faculty and staff who have actually went through true adversity like the faculty, staff and administration of this institution have,” he said. “As a Christian University we see this principle throughout the Bible as well in that God uses adversity to refine us into who he has us and wants us to be.”
