HANNIBAL — FosterAdopt Connect held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday and has already received a warm welcome to the Hannibal community.
Tamitha Ague, branch director of the Hannibal FosterAdopt Office, is thankful for the support they have received from the Hannibal community since they first began making connections at the new office in February.
The Hannibal office serves Marion, Monroe, Ralls and Pike counties, and the FosterAdopt Connection has nine locations around the state of Missouri and Kansas.
Partnering with other local organizations is an important part of the care FosterAdopt provides for families and children who are in the foster system.
Ague said realizing the strength in numbers when it comes to providing a full spectrum of support and services to area families is the key to providing holistic care.
“It’s not just about connecting traumatized children from the foster care system with families but it’s also using that word connect in regards to how we can connect them with all of the area services to minimize their stress level,” she said.
FosterAdopt Connection has nine locations around Missouri and Kansas. From advocating for foster families and helping them navigate the welfare system, to providing existing families with tools they need to stay together through foster prevention, they provide many levels of service.
Tysa Coleman, is a family advocate at FosterAdoptConnect. Her support goes beyond the tangible needs like housing or other resources, but extends into emotional support through helping families navigate the welfare or court system.
From helping a foster parent through a child’s meltdown to attending meetings with them and then sitting down to answer questions — Coleman says her job is to be a bridge between the system and the family.
“That’s really what advocacy is, it’s a bridge to all of those things — emotional, physical and more,” she said.
Ague said Coleman has a nearly unlimited amount of resources through the community and through their other locations.
“Everyone is always so willing to work together and that’s what is really so helpful about advocacy is that you can piece together the puzzle the family needs,” she said.
The Hannibal office will soon provide a Kinship navigator which is specifically for people in the community, such as grandparents or aunts and uncles, who are caring for family members.
It also plans to provide services directly to young people in the foster system to help guide them through the trauma of being in foster care and help them make life decisions about career or schooling as they get older.
Ague said their multifaceted services can help foster families keep children in their care for longer and encourage others to become foster parents.
“When a child is having a melt-down, we will have a team who can come help them and know that support is free of charge and always there when they need it,” she said. “The behavioral interventionist and kinship navigator might be talking to the families three or four times a week.”
And through that, they continue linking back with other services in the community like Douglass Community or EMBRACE, two organizations that work with families in need.
They have already worked with area organizations like Douglass Community to supply local needs through Sammy’s Window.
The other FosterAdopt locations are interconnected when it comes to needs, and when one location does not have something they can reach out to another one.
Recently another location needed crib sheets and Madelyn Newsom, direct service specialist at the Hannibal location, was able to mail some to the location that needed them.
Sammy’s Window is located in the front of the FosterAdopt Connect office and provides tangible needs to area foster and adoptive families through donations from the community.
The room is already starting to fill.
“We’ve already received a lot of great donations,” said Madelyn Newsom, direct service specialist at FosterAdopt. “It’s been really good.”
However, they are still needing items, especially now with school dances and Easter coming up.
They are currently seeking donations for gently used or new prom attire such as dresses, shoes, suits, bow ties and more.
Other needed items include baby cereal, baby formula, baby food, sectioned plastic plates with spoons, diapers, feminine hygiene products, shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, combs and brushes, sports bras or training bras of various sizes, toothbrushes, underwear and socks (not out of package), mesh laundry bags, backpacks or tote bags, and school supplies of any kind
To donate, contact FosterAdopt Connection at 816-350-0215. Items should not be dropped off in front of the building.
For clothing items, it asks that they not be stained and are either new or gently used.
Families can seek services from FosterAdopt Connection in several ways. They can fill out a referral form on the website, which will go directly to her, at fosteradopt.org, call the office, or just walk into their location at 714 Broadway in Hannibal.
