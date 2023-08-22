JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Public Service Commission, the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) and the telecommunications industry remind customers to continue preparing for a new area code (235) in the current 573 area code in Missouri. As part of that process, customers should prepare for 10-digit local dialing.

The 235 area code will be added as an overlay to the 573 region. An overlay is the addition of another area code (235) to the same geographic region served by an existing area code (573).

