HANNIBAL — There’s nothing like bringing home a pet for the holidays and the Northeast Missouri Humane Shelter is helping local people do just that through an adoption event hosted by Bissell Pet Foundation.
The shelter will join more than 275 shelters in 43 states for Bissell’s nationwide event “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” which will take place from Dec. 1-11. Adoption fees will be reduced by up to $50.
Adoption fees will be $30 for dogs and $10 for cats for all eligible animals. Bissell will then reimburse the shelter for the reduced fees.
This is the first time that the Northeast Missouri Humane Society will participate in the holiday event.
Carrie Fogle, NEMO Board of Directors President, said it’s an amazing opportunity for the shelter.
“Overcrowding is the No. 1 problem in shelters across the nation and our shelter is not immune to this problem,” she said. “This will give us an opportunity to give our animals the homes that they deserve.”
Cathy Bissell, founder of Bissell Pet Foundation, said the foundation is in constant communication with shelter partners across the country and they are seeing “unprecedented increases in owner surrenders and longer stays for pets.”
"With so many great pets waiting in shelters, our ‘Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope’ event is the perfect opportunity to save a life through adoption and create space to give another homeless pet a chance,” said Bissell. “If you can’t adopt, please consider fostering.”
The Bissell website reports that since it was founded in 2016 Empty the Shelters has helped nearly 126,000 pets find families at participating shelters in 47 states and Canada.
Elise Blue, director of the shelter, said that overcrowding is something they continually deal with, and a way they combat animal surrenders is to offer support to the community. There are times when financial hardship or other circumstances make keeping a pet hard. Blue said that’s why an important focus of the shelter is to help those in the community keep their pets.
They currently have grant money from the Riedel Foundation to pay for spay and neutering for any pet owners in the city of Hannibal.
This year, they also helped approximately 300 cats and dogs in the community receive vaccinations through a vaccination clinic funded by grants from General Mills and Petco. Performing the vaccinations were Dr. Starbuck and Dr. Novak from the General Vet Clinic.
Blue said they are working on obtaining grants to fund a program that will be called “Let’s Keep them Home.” Although it’s all in the beginning stages, the program would pay for everything including spaying, neutering, vaccinations and microchipping.
With holiday adoptions also being a prime time for puppies or kittens to appear under the tree only to realize it’s more of a commitment than expected, the shelter also will continue to follow regular adoption procedures throughout the clear the shelter event.
They are currently accepting applications for the event, and suggest that those interested get their applications in now to allow time for background checks to be completed before the day of the event. They will not accept holds on animals.
Blue said anyone looking to support the shelter can donate dog and cat treats, collars and leads for when dogs are adopted, and large and small trash bags.
For Fogle, watching people take home a new family member is a kind of fulfillment that is just right for the holiday season. She said people often ask how she’s able to work with the shelter animals without taking them all home.
“When I look into their eyes, I see a soul that wants and deserves nothing more than love. When people arrive looking for a new family member, they leave with an unconditionally loving best friend that is saved from their unfair past,” she said. “In that moment, all the endless hours of work become a labor of love, every single time.”
