Northeast Missouri Humane Society to participate in nationwide "Empty the Shelter" event

The Northeast Missouri Humane Society will join more than 275 shelters in 43 states for Bissell Pet Foundation's nationwide event "Empty the Shelter — Holiday Hope."

HANNIBAL — There’s nothing like bringing home a pet for the holidays and the Northeast Missouri Humane Shelter is helping local people do just that through an adoption event hosted by Bissell Pet Foundation.

The shelter will join more than 275 shelters in 43 states for Bissell’s nationwide event “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” which will take place from Dec. 1-11. Adoption fees will be reduced by up to $50.

