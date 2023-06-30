HANNIBAL — NECAC was part of the statewide Missouri Community Action Network conference June 21-23 in St. Charles.
Attending from NECAC were President and Chief Executive Officer Dan Page; Board Chairman Mike Bridgins and Board Vice-Chairman Glenn Eagan; Deputy Director for Housing Development Programs Carla Potts; Community Services Block Grant Director Kayla Wasson; Management Information Systems Administrator Kathy Block; County Service Coordinators Janice Allan, Laura Mabry, Penny Dixon and Carrie Dina; and Intake Assistants Carey Westerman and Karen Ford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.