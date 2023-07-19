NECAC seeks school supply donations

BOWLING GREEN — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is seeking donations of school supplies and cash to purchase additional items for Pike County students.
“As the school year approaches, we want to help teachers in our schools not have to worry about providing enough supplies,” NECAC Pike County Service Coordinator Penny Dixon said. “This will lift some of the burden put onto our educators when children need items throughout the year. We don’t want them to be forced to use their own money to buy supplies.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.