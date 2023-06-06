NECAC offering free nursing scrubs

PARIS, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is offering free nursing scrubs to qualifying clients in Monroe County.
There are miscellaneous tops and bottoms with a few sets in sizes small, medium and large.
Updated: June 6, 2023 @ 3:52 pm
“We have several nursing homes and hospitals in the area that provide jobs to many of our community members,” said NECAC Monroe County Service Coordinator Shelby DeOrnellis. “With the current prices of clothing, we see several people who find it difficult to afford the uniforms. Sometimes, this can hinder them in obtaining a job in health care, which are so critical in our small communities.”
People who are interested must make an appointment for an intake assessment by calling DeOrnellis at 660-327-4110. The NECAC Monroe County Service Center is at 314 N. Washington in Paris
