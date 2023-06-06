NECAC offering free nursing scrubs

NECAC Monroe County Service Coordinator, Shelby DeOrnellis, looks over nursing scrubs available to qualifying residents.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

PARIS, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is offering free nursing scrubs to qualifying clients in Monroe County.

There are miscellaneous tops and bottoms with a few sets in sizes small, medium and large.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.